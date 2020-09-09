Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 532.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TIF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.39 and a 1 year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

