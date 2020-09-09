Zacks: Analysts Expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

In other news, Director John M. Dineen bought 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.11 per share, for a total transaction of $513,725.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,050.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after acquiring an additional 955,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,218,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 405,157 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,349,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 473,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,253,000 after buying an additional 251,740 shares during the period.

SYNH stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.69.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Earnings History and Estimates for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

