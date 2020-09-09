Zacks: Analysts Expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

In other news, Director John M. Dineen bought 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.11 per share, for a total transaction of $513,725.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,050.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after acquiring an additional 955,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,218,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 405,157 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,349,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 473,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,253,000 after buying an additional 251,740 shares during the period.

SYNH stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.69.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

