Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

REXR stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,547,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,474,000 after buying an additional 1,412,928 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $57,569,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $38,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

