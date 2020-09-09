Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.63 Million Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Evergy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Evergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

