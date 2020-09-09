Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 5,564 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $33,737,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 255.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $146.48 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $187.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,670 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

