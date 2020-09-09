Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 12.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 107,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rio Tinto (RIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.