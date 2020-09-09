Brokerages Expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Watford’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Watford posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watford will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Watford.

Get Watford alerts:

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. The business had revenue of $331.89 million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Watford by 601.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Watford by 16.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Watford by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Watford by 83.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. Watford has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watford (WTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.