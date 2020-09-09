Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 13,967 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CMS Energy by 42.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,088,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,400 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 43,250.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 802,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,168,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 95.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,262,000 after purchasing an additional 586,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.14. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $439,327 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

