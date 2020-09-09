Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) to Hold

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,111,736 shares of company stock worth $77,915,354 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pluralsight by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pluralsight by 125.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 262,571 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Pluralsight by 13.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.