Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 127.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,290.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,390. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.