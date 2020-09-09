First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.53. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

