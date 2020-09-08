Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,212.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,560.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

