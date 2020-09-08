Howard Hughes Medical Institute Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,212.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,560.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.