Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,212.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,560.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

