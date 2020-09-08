Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 47 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,212.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,560.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

