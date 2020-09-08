Arjuna Capital Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.8% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,212.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,560.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

