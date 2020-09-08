Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,212.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2,560.23. The company has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. is Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. is Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position
Arjuna Capital Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Arjuna Capital Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.
Private Capital Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Private Capital Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Stake Lifted by King Wealth
Amazon.com, Inc. Stake Lifted by King Wealth
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report