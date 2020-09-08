Private Capital Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,212.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,560.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

