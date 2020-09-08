Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by King Wealth

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.3% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,212.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,560.23. The company has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

