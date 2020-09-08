Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,212.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,560.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Further Reading: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.