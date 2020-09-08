Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,212.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,560.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.