Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,212.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,560.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

