Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,212.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,560.23. The stock has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

