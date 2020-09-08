35,170 Shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $432,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

