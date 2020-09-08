Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Bunge worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 23.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bunge by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

