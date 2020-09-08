Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,182 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 899,837 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,986,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,044,000 after purchasing an additional 886,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,398,000 after buying an additional 496,054 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of RF stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.