Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.90 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $1,920,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 433,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,500,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 454,943 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 290.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.64. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

