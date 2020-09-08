Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.85 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

CE opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

