Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 109.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after acquiring an additional 435,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,298,000 after acquiring an additional 364,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,032,000 after acquiring an additional 255,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 570,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,112,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $212.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.65. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. Clorox’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.