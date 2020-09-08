Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HBI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

