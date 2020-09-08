Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 42,966 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.