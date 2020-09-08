Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,642 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 383.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

FNF opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,782,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,151. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

