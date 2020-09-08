Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,000 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 156,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $93,367.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,143 shares of company stock worth $7,036,472 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $243.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.93. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $278.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.