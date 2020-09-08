Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 42,831 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.16% of Westamerica Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

WABC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.