Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.21% of Invacare worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invacare by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invacare by 17.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 170,454 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Invacare by 529.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 896,840 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 887,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Invacare by 127.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 793,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 444,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invacare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $230.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.