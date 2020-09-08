Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 215,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

HWM opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.64. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

