EnerSys (ENS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnerSys to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $80.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $322,352.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

