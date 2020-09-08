State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,923 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Regal Beloit worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBC. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

NYSE RBC opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $103.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

