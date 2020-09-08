Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 87,260 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,028 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,260 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,899 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,442 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

