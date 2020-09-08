Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 122,160 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,160 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

