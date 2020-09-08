Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $61,677,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 482.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 505,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 60.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 990,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 374,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Insiders sold a total of 11,003 shares of company stock worth $1,019,742 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.