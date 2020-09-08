Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.92 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,308 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83,654 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of Foot Locker worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,871 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 551,406 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

