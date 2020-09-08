AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,036.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,494 shares of company stock worth $7,570,118. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

