Blue Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 207 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,212.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,560.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

