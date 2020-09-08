Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,624 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $664,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,212.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,560.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
