Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,624 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $664,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,212.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,560.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

