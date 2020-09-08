Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99,370 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

