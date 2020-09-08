State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,130 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,692 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,598 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,403 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,937 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Several research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.19.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

