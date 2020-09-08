Trane (NYSE:TT) Receives $104.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen lowered Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other Trane news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David S. Regnery sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $1,686,156.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,954,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,899 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,403. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.68. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

