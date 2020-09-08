Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 166.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 392,659 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $4,558,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $1,227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 267,519 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

