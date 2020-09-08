Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WYND. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -261.98 and a beta of 1.91. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $3,811,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

