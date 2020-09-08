Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WYND. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -261.98 and a beta of 1.91. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $3,811,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trane Receives $104.33 Average Target Price from Analysts
Trane Receives $104.33 Average Target Price from Analysts
Alcoa Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities
Alcoa Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities
Wyndham Destinations Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group
Wyndham Destinations Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group
Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
3,600 Shares in Fabrinet Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC
3,600 Shares in Fabrinet Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC
Marshall Wace LLP Sells 49,206 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Sells 49,206 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report