Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

VAR stock opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,236 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

